Suspected electrical fire does $500K in damage to Gage Avenue business

A Crown Point industrial business suffered half a million dollars in damage after a fire spread through its interior Sunday morning.

Hamilton fire crews were called to Central Hamilton Electric at 220 Gage Ave. N. at 5:39 a.m., said Chief Dave Cunliffe.

When they got there, flames were visible through the room of the concrete block building, which is shaped like an L.

"Crews very quickly initiated an interior attack," Cunliffe said, and found the main body of the fire in the south end of the building.

The amount of machinery and equipment in the building made it hard to fight, Cunliffe said. But in about half an hour, the firefighters had it under control.

The building has extensive smoke and water damage, Cunliffe said, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire, he said, was likely electrical.