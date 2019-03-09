Elderly woman struck and killed by bus driver at Hamilton GO Centre

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a GO bus and an elderly pedestrian near Hamilton GO Centre on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the rear parking lot area of the facility, located at 36 Hunter Street E., around 2:10 p.m.

According to Hamilton EMS spokesperson Dave Thompson, the bus was backing up when it struck the woman.

Paramedics arrived and found her dead at the scene.

Hamilton GO Centre closed

Amanda Ferguson, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the bus driver is co-operating with investigators.

"Our hearts go out to loved ones of the individual," Ferguson said.

According to a Metrolinx spokesperson, Hamilton GO Centre will remain closed for several hours as police investigate. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Route 16 eastbound service was suspended for a time, but has since been restored, and westbound service will run as scheduled. Passengers can board and exit buses on Hunter Street.

Ferguson said Hamilton GO Centre remains closed, and will remain closed for at least several hours.

Members of the public are encouraged to check GO Transit's website for service updates.