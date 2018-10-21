Eisenberger emphasizes jobs, Sgro holds phone rally ahead of voting day

A day before the Hamilton election, mayoral candidate Fred Eisenberger emphasized his focus on jobs, while criticizing his chief opponent's "plan of inaction."

Later that day, opponent Vito Sgro held a phone rally with supportive councillors, where he called Eisenberger "out of touch" and repeatedly criticized his planned LRT project.

Opposing the planned light rail transit system from McMaster University to Eastgate Square has been at the core of Sgro's mayoral campaign.

Eisenberger pointed to his "solid jobs record," and called jobs and community prosperity the "ballot box question" in a press release Sunday. It said Eisenberger will champion creating and retaining Hamilton jobs.

"My focus is jobs because jobs sustain our families and increases prosperity for all," Eisenberger said in the statement, listing his jobs record while in office.

"I'm a job creator. It's time to get on the job train."

The incumbent did not name opponent Vito Sgro, but said he "doesn't talk about jobs because he's a single-issue candidate who would only kill jobs by scrapping the largest infrastructure project in our history."

In response, Sgro said Eisenberger is "once again showing how out of touch he is with the people of Hamilton."

"The ballot box question in this election is do we want to waste a billion dollars on a train or do we want to start investing in infrastructure all across the city," said Sgro in an emailed response.

A recent Forum Research poll suggests Hamilton's mayoral race is a virtual tie between Eisenberger and Sgro, with the incumbent holding a one per cent lead.

In the release, Eisenberger said his record included increasing the economic development department's annual budget by $1 million a year, helping to bring the $500 million advanced manufacturing super-cluster to Hamilton, creating a task force on skills development, standing up against steel tariffs, championing the basic income pilot project, more than $1B in building permits for six out of seven years, and implementing the 10-year transit master plan.



Hamilton has the lowest unemployment rate of any major Ontario city, Eisenberger said, and was named by the Conference Board of Canada as having the most diversified economy in North America. He went on to list institutions that are supporting him.

Sgro holds phone rally with supporters

Later in the day, Sgro held an over-the-phone "campaign rally" where people could ask questions and comment.

He began the call by attacking Eisenberger's plan for the LRT, and continued to emphasized his anti-LRT message.



Sgro took questions along with incumbent councillors Terry Whitehead, Doug Conley and Judi Partridge, and MPP Donna Skelly. Sgro encouraged people on the line to vote for Whitehead and Partridge, who are opposed to the LRT and have thrown their support behind Sgro.

Whitehead also encouraged people to "elect like-minded individuals on council" and took the unusual step of telling them to vote for a certain councillor who is running in a different ward. He told them several times to vote for Steve Ruddick in Ward 8 and not John-Paul Danko. Danko is considered by some to be a frontrunner.

Whitehead is the current city councillor for Ward 8, but is running for Ward 14 in Monday's election.

We need anti-LRT people together to make this city grow," said Sgro in his concluding remarks.

Sgro's campaign team said they were robocalling 100,000 people to join the rally. As of around 5:10 p.m. the rally's moderator claimed that 21,597 people had joined in the call. CBC cannot verify how many people were on the call.



During the call, he asked callers people to answer questions via their phone touchpad about their support for the LRT.

Hamilton residents go to the polls Monday.

CBC Hamilton will have municipal election coverage online.