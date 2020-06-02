3 arrested in connection to incident where eggs were thrown at cars on QEW: police

Halton Regional Police have arrested three people for mischief causing danger to life after an investigation into a video shared on social media showing people laughing and throwing eggs at vehicles driving on the QEW.

Investigators say a 20-year-old and 18-year-old from Burlington and a 17-year-old from Oakville were taken into custody Sunday.

Police previously described the incident as "an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act," in a media release shared after the service was first made aware of the May 10 incident.

"Vehicles travelling on the QEW are moving at least 100 km/h and this could have caused a motorist to panic and have resulted in a serious traffic collision on the QEW," that release added.

On Monday, police said their investigation confirmed the items that were being thrown were indeed eggs.

The service also thanked the public, saying they received a large amount of information from residents after the first media release that "helped investigators immensely."