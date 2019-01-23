Thieves ram EB Games with car to steal gaming consoles: police

Hamilton police are investigating a break in at an EB Games in Ancaster where it appears someone used a car to ram the storefront before taking off with gaming consoles.

Police say they were called in around 2:30 a.m. about an alarm blaring at the EB Games at 1001 Golf Links Road.

No one was on site when officers got there, but the front of the store was wrecked, with shattered glass and a busted doorframe, said Const. Lorraine Edwards.

"There was significant damage," she said.

"It appears contents were stolen from the store – it appears gaming consoles."

Photos from the scene show gaming consoles, like Xbox 360s, scattered on the ground outside the store.

A similar crime had taken place at a Rymal Road EB Games on Jan. 5, she said, but it's unclear at this point if the two incidents are linked.