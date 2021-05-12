No injuries and no suspects after east end shooting on Wednesday morning

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city's east end, and say officers will be near Quigley Road and Greenhill Avenue on Wednesday.

Hamilton Police Service says it received reports of gunshots shortly after 2:30 a.m. near St. Andrews Drive.

While there were no injuries, officers say they are looking for suspects.

The suspects may have been driving a dark vehicle and the shooting may have been targeted, police say.

Detectives say they want locals to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and contact police.