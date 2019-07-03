Dundurn Market to open 'local food hub' at old Mustard Seed location

A new local food business is moving into the York Boulevard building recently vacated by the Mustard Seed Co-op.

Dundurn Market, which has existing locations on Dundurn Street South and Ottawa Street (called Ottawa Market), has taken over the location, with plans for what it calls "a local food hub."

The location will contain a store on a similar footprint as the Mustard Seed, says Dundurn Market co-founder Justin Abbiss. The added space will allow the company's delivery business to offer a wider range of local products, and thus support more local farmers and vendors, he told CBC Hamilton on Tuesday.

"It's much bigger than our other stores so will allow us to carry two to three times the product we normally carry,' he said.

In a press release issued Monday, the organization says it was contacted by founding members of the Mustard Seed, who were hoping to find new ways to support local farms and producers after the co-op's closure.

"Founders Emma and Graham Cubitt and Lynda Dykstra were among the core members who reached out to Dundurn Market, exploring options to fill this need," states the release, which says the building will contain a store and be used as space to expand Dundurn Market's grocery delivery business. It says the store is expected to open "within a few weeks."

Abbiss says several of the original Mustard Seed members are backing the project financially.

"They've put a significant amount of money up already," he said. "And we will be looking to raise more to grow our business in the coming weeks."

Emma Cubitt says the location will help fill a gap in connecting local farms with local consumers.

"It's building the integrated links we need to connect from farm-gate to consumers," she said in the release. "This new food hub is key to these networks."

Abbiss says that despite just launching the Ottawa Market a few weeks ago, "we could not pass up the opportunity" to take over the storefront at 460 York Blvd.