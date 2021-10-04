Hamilton author says city is 'aggressively' removing his signs honouring a former slave

Those who enter Dundas only expecting signs for the local Rotary Club, or commemorating the Dundas Real McCoys' 2014 Allan Cup win, got a surprise this summer.

Sometimes — on and off — there were signs for Sophia Burthen (Pooley), who came to the town as a slave.

And they came from a local artist and writer who says he's tired of the city aggressively taking them down.

Andrew Hunter has posted about 75 commemorative signs for her since July. Burthen was enslaved in the households of Joseph Brant and then Samuel and Margaret Hatt. Hunter just wrote a book about her, and he wants to boost her profile.

But the project, he says, has turned into a battle where city workers tear down the signs what seems like minutes after he puts them up.

"Her story is remarkable," he said. "It's a way more powerful story of accomplishment and survival than any of these puffed-up white folks."

Author and historian Adrienne Shadd says Sophia Burthen Pooley had a unique story. (Adrienne Shadd)

His message for the city: "I want you to think about this more deeply than it just being about policing."

The city has few words on the removal of Hunter's signs, except to say that they violate the sign bylaw.

As for whether it's pondering charges against Hunter, "to date, no charges have been issued," it said in an email. "However, violation of the city's sign bylaw will result in charges."

Hunter began posting the signs in July. Some have basic information about Burthen, such as when she was born and died. Others are paired with quotes from James Baldwin.

Angry residents have removed them too, Hunter says. They've coloured over them with marker, or torn them in half and thrown them on the ground.

Joseph Brant (Thayendanegea), chief of Six Nations, purchased Sophia Burthen at the border and brought her to land near Six Nations. (Archives of Ontario)

Hunter wants to make a point about whose story is told throughout history, and who is remembered. And Burthen, he says, is worth remembering.

The life of Sophia Burthen

She was born into slavery in Fishkill, NY in 1772, says Hunter, whose book is called It was dark there all the time: Sophia Burthen and the legacy of slavery in Canada. When she was seven, she was taken to the Canadian border and sold to Joseph Brant.

She lived near Six Nations for about 20 years before she was sold to Hatt, co-founder of Dundas, Hunter says. She ran away in her forties and died in Peel Township in 1860.

In 1855, Benjamin Drew interviewed her for The Refugee: or the Narratives of Fugitive Slaves in Canada. That's part of what makes her history "unique in the annals of slavery in Canada and in the United States," says Toronto historian Adrienne Shadd.

"She provides us with a different take on this whole situation of slavery because of the fact that she had been enslaved in Upper Canada and by a person of Mohawk background," Shadd said.

Andrew Hunter says he's trying to make a point about whose stories we focus on as we talk about history. (Lisa Polewski/CBC)

Shadd wrote about Burthen in her own book, The Journey from Tollgate to Parkway. She supports Hunter's project.

So does the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, says Kojo Damptey, interim executive director. The traits we know about Burthen, such as her resiliency and courage, "are the traits of people we should be celebrating."

Hunter's sign locations include 2 Hatt St., a 217-year-old heritage building and remnant of the Hatt legacy. The city's municipal heritage committee discussed that at a Sept. 24 meeting.

The idea of a permanent plaque

Members said they understood what Hunter was trying to do. Tim Ritchie said the matter requires "a gentler approach" than just putting bylaw on the case.

Robin McKee said the information is important, but he'd like to see a different method.

"I'm not opposed to the information on the plaque," he said. "I'm opposed to someone doing it on their own on a heritage property. It's similar to graffiti. It's just printed up nice so you can read it."

Hunter said he's not convinced a permanent sign will do. Municipalities tend to point to such things as evidence of their wokeness, he said.

"It's not about a plaque or museum," he said. "It's about a change in how the stories are told and who gets remembered."