Firefighters perform rope rescue after man falls 12 metres at Dundas Peak
Hamilton·New

Hamilton firefighters rescued a man who suffered head and back injuries after he fell approximately 12 metres near Dundas Peak Monday night.

Man suffered back and head injuries, says fire department

CBC News ·
Hamilton emergency crews rescued a man who fell at Dundas Peak Monday night. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

The man was on a trail when he fell onto the rocks below, according to the fire department.

Crews performed a rope rescue to haul the man back to safety.

Firefighters and paramedics then pushed a basket stretcher about a kilometre along a trail to reach the ambulance that transported him to hospital.

now