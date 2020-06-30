Firefighters perform rope rescue after man falls 12 metres at Dundas Peak
Hamilton firefighters rescued a man who suffered head and back injuries after he fell approximately 12 metres near Dundas Peak Monday night.
Man suffered back and head injuries, says fire department
Hamilton firefighters rescued a man who suffered head and back injuries after he fell approximately 12 metres near Dundas Peak Monday night.
The man was on a trail when he fell onto the rocks below, according to the fire department.
Crews performed a rope rescue to haul the man back to safety.
Firefighters and paramedics then pushed a basket stretcher about a kilometre along a trail to reach the ambulance that transported him to hospital.