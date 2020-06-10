Brampton man under the influence drove into the front porch of Hamilton home: police

A Brampton man has been charged after an early morning crash on Wednesday.

Hamilton police say a 32-year-old Brampton man rammed the SUV he was driving into the front porch of a Hamilton home at roughly 1 a.m.

He caused minimal damage to the stairs and did not injure anyone.

The man is facing a charge for refusing to comply with police who say drugs and alcohol are involved.

Police say he is expected to appear in court in late September.