Drug dealer nabbed after improper right turn, tossing drugs in front of cop: police

A Hamilton man is facing several drug and driving charges after allegedly making an improper right turn on a red light, then tossing drugs out his window while being followed by a cop.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Upper Ottawa Street and Rymal Road East.

That's where an officer was set up to monitor improper red light turns, when he noticed a white Ford van "commit an infraction," a police news release says.

As police followed the van, two plastic bags were tossed out of the driver's side window, investigators say. Not long after, the vehicle came to a stop.

The officer spoke with the driver, who couldn't produce a licence or registration. The officer then tracked down the plastic bags, and found they contained several different illicit drugs, police say – including cocaine, methamphetamine, Percocet, hydromorphone, and cannabis resin.

The officer later found the driver was also currently under two driver's licence suspensions.

A 39-year-old Hamilton man now faces charges of drug possession and driving while under suspension.