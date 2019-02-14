Teen arrested after police say 'parties were waiting for their drug dealer'

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after police picked him up Wednesday evening on his way, police say, to sell drugs to several people.

According to a news release, police were in the area of Wellington Street North and Evans Street just after 7:30 p.m., when they went to a residence that is "known for drug activity."

Police say the officers got permission from the building's property management to walk through the building, and found four people who were "in possession of drug paraphernalia."

"Through investigation, police learned the parties were waiting for their drug dealer," the news release reads. "A short time later police observed a lone male walk suspiciously through the immediate area."

The man was then arrested and searched. Police say they found several illicit drugs on him, including codeine pills, cocaine, and purple heroin — which Hamilton public health issued a warning about earlier this month.

The city says it has received reports of overdoses due to purple heroin, which is a highly toxic synthetic-laced heroin.

In a warning, public health said it can cause confusion, speech problems and nausea, vomiting and diarrhea for several days after taking it.

Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with several drug-related offences, including possession of a controlled substance.