Man charged with careless driving in death of Hamilton animal rights activist: police

Police have charged the driver of a transport truck with careless driving after an incident on June 19 where a Hamilton animal rights activist was hit and killed outside a Burlington slaughterhouse.

A 28-year-old from North Perth is charged with careless driving causing death, although "there were no grounds to indicate that this was an intentional act, or that a criminal offence has been committed," Halton Regional Police Service said in a media release.

The person is charged under the Highway Traffic Act, and police didn't release his name.

The charges stem from the death of Regan Russell, 65, an animal rights activist who was part of a Toronto Pig Save group giving water to pigs crammed into trailers heading into the plant. That's what she was doing the morning of June 19, when she was hit and killed by the truck.

The collision reconstruction unit interviewed witnesses, analyzed physical evidence and watched video footage of the incident, police say. It happened on Harvester Road outside Fearman's Pork Inc., where Toronto Pig Save activists regularly "bear witness" and give water to pigs who are in trucks heading into the plant.

Russell's family didn't comment, but Toronto Pig Save says the charges aren't enough, and wants the full video released.

"These charges are feeble and do not amount to justice for Regan," said Anita Krajnc, co-founder of Animal Save Movement, in an email.

"Enough is enough. How many more lives will be lost at the hands of Sofina and Fearmans before they agree to a safety policy?"

Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said the charge isn't strong enough.

"Today's charges must be upgraded to reflect the death of a kind and gentle soul who did no wrong," she said in a statement. "Regan Russell spent her last moments on Earth showing kindness to animals, and everyone can honour her memory by going vegan."

Sofina Foods said on Friday that it's been trying to reach a "formal protocol" for the protesters, but so far, that hasn't happened.

"In January 2018, Sofina Foods initiated a dialogue around safety and subsequently engaged in multiple attempts, mediated by the Halton police, to reach a formal protest protocol with all parties that ensures the safety of protestors, transport and livestock," Sofina spokesperson Daniele Dufour said in an email.

"We are continuing our efforts to reach a formal protocol to govern protests."

Russell's family is also calling for a coroner's inquest.