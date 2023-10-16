2 men in hospital after downtown Hamilton shooting on Sunday, police say

Hamilton Police Service is investigating a downtown shooting that sent two people to hospital.

The service says officers responded to the shooting near King William Street and John Street North at roughly 1:45 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Officers on scene found two 24-year-old men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, according to police. One man was in stable condition while the other was in critical condition.

"Police believe the shooting was targeted. At this time, there is no information on the suspects or vehicles involved," the service said in a media release Sunday.

"There were many witnesses at the scene and investigators are encouraging those individuals who were present to come forward."

Police also want residents, businesses or anyone driving in the area to review any security or dashcam footage they have between 1 and 2 a.m.

The service said there would be a "heavy police presence" in the area while officers look for video and details about the shooting.

CBC Hamilton has contacted police for more details.