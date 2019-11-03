Hamilton police investigating double homicide on the Mountain

Hamilton police say they're investigating a double homicide on the central Mountain.

Investigators say a media update will be provided at Central Station at 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police are investigating a double homicide on the Central Mountain in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. A media briefing will be held at 4:30 pm at Central Station in the Bill Stirrup room. —@HamiltonPolice

More to come.