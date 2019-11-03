Skip to Main Content
Hamilton police investigating double homicide on the Mountain
Hamilton

Hamilton police investigating double homicide on the Mountain

Investigators say a media update will be provided at Central Station at 4:30 p.m.

A media update will be provided at 4:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
Hamilton police say they're investigating a double homicide. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Hamilton police say they're investigating a double homicide on the central Mountain.

Investigators say a media update will be provided at Central Station at 4:30 p.m.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|