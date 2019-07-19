2 more men arrested for last summer's double homicide in Brantford

Investigators have now charged three people, Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford Police Service said Wednesday, in the shooting deaths of a husband and wife killed in Brantford last summer.

A 30-year-old man from Brantford was arrested on Monday, Sept. 21, while a 19-year-old man from Toronto was arrested the following day.

Both men have been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and are being held in custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 25 and Sept. 28 respectively.

Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, were shot and found injured at their home on Park Road, South in Brantford, around 8 a.m. on July 18. They died at the scene.

A dramatic video of the shooting showed a man dressed in black and wearing a balaclava running up to a home on Park Road South with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Brantford double homicide 0:34

In the video, the gunman runs off screen with his arm up, then reappears seconds later, running back to the car before climbing in and driving off.

A joint investigation involving the OPP and Brantford police led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who investigators say was taken into custody in Thunder Bay on March 24.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this or any incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).