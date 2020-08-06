Police say dog kicker had a shotgun, a Taser and pellet guns at his home

Hamilton police say they arrested a man on Monday who damaged property and kicked a dog in the face.

Officers say they responded to a call from a Mohawk Road West home that afternoon.

Then, police heard the man had a shotgun in his apartment on Charlton Avenue West. They used a search warrant to get inside and found the 41-year-old Hamilton man in his home.

Officers say they found a Remington Model 1100 shotgun with shells, a black Taser, a black shotgun-style pellet gun and two handgun-style pellet guns.

Police say the man surrendered himself without incident.

He faces six charges including cruelty to animals and gun charges.

The man is under order to not use firearms. He's under arrest and was in custody awaiting a bail hearing.