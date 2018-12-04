ArcelorMittal Dofasco fined $75K after worker injured in Hamilton

The province announced Tuesday it has fined Hamilton steelmaker ArcelorMittal Dofasco $75,000 after a worker was critically injured on the job back in March of 2017.

In a news release, the Ministry of Labour said the worker was hurt when connecting coils to a hoist with a chain.

"A coil fell forward and knocked the worker to the floor, resulting in critical injuries," the ministry says.

According to a news release, the company pleaded guilty in provincial offences court at the end of last month.