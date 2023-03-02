Hamilton filmmaker shines light on how 'deeply tied' Ontario's opioid and homeless crises are

A Hamilton filmmaker is shining a spotlight on the opioid and homelessness crises in Ontario.

John Butler's documentary, SAFE, features tenants who live in buildings run by housing operator Indwell, shares their stories of homelessness and the hope that comes with supportive, permanent, affordable housing.

Butler said the documentary was an eye-opener for him personally, as it highlighted how "tightly wrapped" the opioid crisis and the affordable housing crisis are.

"I didn't realize how deeply tied the affordable housing crisis and the opioid crisis are. I was under the impression that some people just end up on drugs, and some people make bad choices," he told CBC Hamilton.

"But for most of them, the reason that they're addicted is because of a crisis that happened in their life that was beyond their control, and then it drove them to become unhoused because they couldn't afford to keep up their habit that they had developed.

"So, then you have someone who's unhoused, and it's almost impossible to overcome addiction when you're unhoused," Butler added.

A free screening of the documentary will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Westdale cinema in Hamilton.

Butler says he hopes the film will drive home the point that people need to be housed so that they can have support and make changes in their lives.

"I just hope that people will talk about the issues with housing more … What I want people to take home from the film is that the affordable housing crisis affects a lot more than your sphere, you know, a lot more than your circle of influence," he said. "That's worth paying attention to and talking about."

Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, and there was a dramatic jump in deaths both years compared to pre-pandemic, according to data from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner .

About eight people per day died from opioids in the second year of the pandemic.

From April 2021 to March 2022, 2,795 opioid-related deaths were recorded, up slightly from 2,727 in the first year of the pandemic, the coroner's office reports. Those were both large leaps from 2019, when opioids killed 1,559 Ontarians — about four people per day.

In late February, Niagara Region declared a state of emergency in response to the homelessness, mental health and opioid crisis in the area.

The human side of homelessness

Butler says filming for the documentary was done in August 2021 with residents at various Indwell locations across southern Ontario — including Hamilton, Simcoe, Woodstock, London and Mississauga.

Jess Brand, Hamilton regional manager for Indwell, says there are more than 1,000 Indwell locations across southwestern Ontario and around 96 per cent of the people who moved in last year remain housed today.

She said more than 500 people are housed at 14 Indwell locations in Hamilton.

Brand hopes "people will be able to see the human side of homelessness" when they watch SAFE.

"I want them to understand the positive impact that a stable, supportive home can have, and also have a better understanding of the depths of the issues that face people as they live in poverty," Brand told CBC Hamilton.

She said there are various reasons why people end up in poverty — including disability, rising housing costs, disconnection, and other circumstances beyond one's control.

"I want people to be compelled to take action," Brand said.

Screenings of the documentary will also be held in London, Kitchener and other locations next week.