How Ontario doctors can get paid more to see you less

Are doctors being paid more to see you less? The new system may be rewarding doctors who discourage their patients from visiting walk-in clinics in off hours instead sending them to crowded emergency rooms.

It's the unintended consequence of the Ontario system that decides how much family doctors are paid. A new study says Ontario's access bonus system — meant to make doctors more available outside of regular hours — is rewarding doctors who are less available.

Dr. Rick Glazier is one of the authors of that study into access bonus payments. He spoke with the CBC's Conrad Collaco. You can read an abridged and edited version of the interview or listen to the full audio interview by hitting the play button above.

Dr. Rick Glazier, family physician (The Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences)

How is the access bonus system supposed to work?

Over the last 15 to 20 years in Ontario we've made a major change in how we pay physicians. In the past, the system was mainly fee for service. Doctors billed the government for each visit and each service they provided. These days close to half of Ontario family doctors are paid on a system called capitation where they get paid a fixed fee per person, per year regardless of how often that person comes in. The fee is higher for people that make more expected visits, like people who are older but it's independent of how often people come in.

The Ministry of Health thought that paying, let's say, me, for a basket of services for my patients — a very broad basket — that they don't want to pay again if a patient goes to a walk-in clinic or has a house call service or goes to see a sports medicine doctor who is a family doctor. They don't want to pay for the same service they are already paying for. They took close to 20 per cent of the amount of the capitation payments and instead of calling it a penalty they called it a bonus but you lose, dollar for dollar, every amount billed by a walk-in clinic doctor or a house call doctor. You could lose the whole 20 per cent. That's how the bonus works.

When we examined across the province, we found that the lowest group was getting zero dollars. They lost the whole bonus and the group at the top was getting $36,000 per doctor. That group was largely outside of large cities. They had high emergency department visit rates. They had low after hours care. They had less complex patients and they actually saw their patients less inside their group than the doctors who were not getting the payments. The doctors who were not getting the payments were in large cities and provided more visits to their own patients inside their practice and their group and those patients also made very heavy use of outside services like walk-in clinics. So, we think this relates to the availability of services more than it does to access to care. If you are in an area with a lot of services you tend to use those services and if you are in an area with less, you use less. The fly in the ointment is that emergency department visits were not counted. So, places that are heavily dependent on the emergency department, which are more expensive than walk-in clinics, those doctors got the bonus and the doctors who were more in urban areas that had a lot of walk-in clinics but had very low emergency department use rates, they didn't get the bonus. It seemed to be more an accident of geography than anything to do with access.

Is there evidence that doctors are advising patients to visit the emergency room, to keep their bonus?

We don't have any direct evidence. The study we just did, didn't examine what advice doctors were giving their patients. But if you think about designing a health care system in the country with one of the highest emergency department rates in the world, with long waits — and we certainly have that in Ontario — I don't think you'd want to design it with a strong financial incentive for patients to go to the emergency department instead of going to walk-in clinics. We haven't seen emergency department and walk-in clinic rates go down. These patterns are not improving over quite a long period of time that we have been monitoring them.

What to doctors working at walk-in clinics think of this system?

It's hard to say. Walk-in clinics serve a purpose. It would be good to bring the more in to the system and be affiliated with family practice groups, for them to be on the same electronic records or have easily transferrable records so the patient's information could go with them. So, it's not clear what the best alignment is for walk-in clinics. This access bonus was designed 15 or 20 years ago and hasn't been re-examined. It's actually a much more complicated system than fee for service and it requires looking at the data every few years and making mid-course corrections and many countries do that on a very regular basis and we haven't. The binding arbitration process between the Ministry of Health and the Ontario Medical Association has recommended a committee to examine all of these bonuses and all structures of the primary care system especially blended capitation to try to figure out what those mid-course corrections ought to be.

We pay the same for patients whether they are heathy or sick. Every other system that pays this way makes adjustments for how sick the patient is. I'm hopeful there will be changes to this bonus and some of the other payments and support for physicians looking after sicker patients.

What system would you like to see come out of the arbitration process between the Ontario Medical Association and the province?

Timely access to care is a really big challenge. Our approach to that has not been working. We don't see improvements in any measure of access to care over time. Less than half of Ontarians can see a doctor or nurse the same day or the next day when they need care. That has not changed in many, many years. We do need a different approach to access. Whether you go to emergency or to a walk-in clinic are proxy measures and are driven by patient decisions that are based in part on whether the doctor is accessible. Do doctors have enough slots for the patients they have? Are they available? Do they have openings? Do their patients agree they have good access to care?

The UK does a large population survey every six months, post the results publicly and you can see how accessible your doctor is. They constantly adjust the system. We also need to support doctors to be more accessible. There are adjustments to scheduling and newer technologies like video conferencing and email. Patients love family health teams and the community health centres, the nurse practitioner-led clinics. You don't always have to see the doctor. There are other members of the team that can help you out.