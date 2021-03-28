This Hamilton paint business opened 2 months before COVID-19. It hasn't stopped growing

After testing their online paint store in 2019, Emily Kinread and Jill Torrance felt it was time to make it official and open their store in January 2020.

The 38-year-old from Hamilton and 53-year-old from Oakville felt they'd found a gap in the paint market.

Digby Paints is the first fully online paint store in Canada to their knowledge, saving people from visiting a store and browsing thousands of colour cards.

They said they thought it would be successful, but two months later, they'd face what has been the ultimate test for many businesses — the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it forced people to stay home and shuttered many brick-and-mortar businesses, the pandemic actually helped Digby.

"We get that question a lot, 'Are you a pandemic-related business?' ... but we think there's a great business here regardless of other closures," Kinread said.

"We had a business plan that definitely did not anticipate a pandemic ... as a mighty, little, scrappy start-up, we can't afford to have one of us even have to isolate, let alone be sick," Torrance said.

Kinread said the pandemic led people to buy online, which led to some supply issues early on, but the team powered through.

Torrance likens their store to meal kits people buy through the internet.

Customers can buy wall paint, wall trim, colour cards to sample their choices, and painting supplies.

Instead of offering thousands of colours, the team narrowed it down to roughly 50 trim colours and and 60 wall colours. Each have suggestions for other colours that complement them.

"You're not facing a wall of 3,000 [options] ... that's the thing that stops a lot of people," Kinread said.

The Hamilton-based business also offers a shade of grey called The Hammer, and their paint is eco-friendly. People who aren't sure if a colour is right for them can buy a three inch by 10-inch colour card and stick it to a wall before committing to a colour.

The site includes a calculator to help customers figure out how much paint they need to do the job, and a live chat function.

Customers can also pick up their order in Hamilton or have it shipped to their home.

Torrence said they're using Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest to reach most customers. She said the business is growing steadily, almost doubling the average nine per cent e-commerce growth in Canada in 2020 and the projections of 12 per cent in the next few years.

Kinread and Torrence said most of their customer base is between the ages of 25 and 44, with more women than men, though they're also seeing many men between 18 and 24 buy their products.

"The people who are confident buying online ... is still our biggest market, but we have definitely seen some people from an older demographic really resonating with this buying process," Kinread said.

"We knew it was likely to be female-dominant, because women typically make the colour decision," Torrence said.

The duo sells paint in Ontario, but say the goal is to make the business national.