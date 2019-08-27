Police find $30K Dieppe veterans memorial plaque in back seat of car

Police say they found a 90-kilogram bronze plaque pried from a pedestal at Dieppe Veterans Memorial Park sitting in the back seat of a car during a traffic stop.

Officers made a routine traffic stop near the corner of Woodward Avenue and Glow Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday, police say, and the driver wasn't able to provide any identification.

The investigators determined the man was wanted for failing to appear in court, police say, and he was arrested.

Police also noticed the massive metal tablet sitting in "plain view" along with a backpack full of break and enter tools, according to a media release.

The plaque is 24 inches by 48 inches "with a depiction of the Dieppe Veterans Memorial Park and a caption detailing the single bloodiest day for the Canadian military during WW2," adds the release.

Believing the plaque was stolen, police continued their investigation and headed to the park on Beach Boulevard, about three kilometres from the traffic stop.

Police say the plaque has been returned to the city. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police say they confirmed the plaque, which has an estimated value of $30,000, was missing.

Both the driver and his male passenger were arrested.

A 46-year-old from Hamilton is charged with theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools. A 44-year-old Hamilton man faces the same charges, along with failure to comply with recognizance.

Police say the plaque has been returned to the city so it can be put back where it belongs.