Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at Devil's Punchbowl

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at Hamilton's Devil's Punchbowl conservation area Monday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to Stoney Creek shortly after 3 p.m., where they located a 31-year-old man.

Authorities say the man jumped into the gorge.

EMS found him on the ground below, where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.