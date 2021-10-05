Skip to Main Content
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at Devil's Punchbowl

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at Hamilton's Devil's Punchbowl conservation area Monday afternoon.
The Canadian Press ·
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. (Nhl4Hamilton/Wikimedia Commons)

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to Stoney Creek shortly after 3 p.m., where they located a 31-year-old man.

Authorities say the man jumped into the gorge.

EMS found him on the ground below, where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

 

 

