Developer pledges condos at Cannon Knitting Mills will be done in next 3 years

After more than a decade of uncertainty, the Cannon Knitting Mills will become condos within three years, says the developer who has owned the property since 2016.

But at least one resident, and Coun. Jason Farr (Ward 2), say progress hasn't been fast enough. They also believe the developer has been sitting on the Mary Street property in Beasley and waiting for its value to grow.

Developer Harry Stinson says those comments infuriate him. He's been working "12 hours a day" since he bought the property, he says, and soon, the historic collection of buildings will have people living in them.

"I'm not LiUNA, I'm not the hospitals, I'm no deep-pocketed, third generation, Toronto family," he said of the struggle to finance it.

But "this is a multi-million dollar investment, so I'll see it through and get it done."

The mills are a collection of five buildings built between 1854 and 1935. They sit near a central location, are close to transit and are steps away from a local park.

But the Cannon Knitting Mills have a rudderless recent past.

Forum Equity Partners purchased the mills in 2011 for about $200,000. About 50 per cent of that came in the form of a loan from the city's economic development office, which was a partner on the project.

It was branded as "The Mills Innovation Exchange" — but nothing materialized.

A graphic of the Beasley Park Lofts by Stinson Properties. (Stinson Properties/Facebook)

In 2016, Forum Equity Partners sold the mills to Stinson Properties for about $3 million. Stinson's project is called the Beasley Park Lofts.

John Neary, who lives across the street from the mills, says the problems run deeper than Stinson and his purchase five years ago.

He also blames the city and the province for its policy-making, but said he doesn't have faith in Stinson.

Farr said when Stinson bought the property, "I was supportive early on." But as the years have gone by, he, Neary and other locals are are skeptical about if the mills will be transformed or if they will be sold, for a profit, again.

Locals don't see nuances of developing projects

"What is most frustrating is there is no shortage of do-ers could have made that a reality easily, and we would have worked with them," Farr said. "And years ago, this thing would have been full to the rafters, people would have paid a premium rent or market condo rate."

The city confirmed it received a formal consultation application for the mills in 2018, but there have been no other development applications since then.

Stinson says he has had chances to sell the mills as recently as last week, but won't do it. He adds locals and Farr are missing the nuances of developing projects.

While he's owned the property for five years, it normally takes a decade to develop a property like the one he envisions, Stinson says.

He also says lenders wouldn't finance the project because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because few projects in the city set a precedent for the condos — that is, until Television City, a project with two, 32-story towers in downtown Hamilton, got approval from the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

People camping there

"The urban elements in Hamilton are finally evolving. The infrastructure and the mentality of the construction are starting to come into place. The price range and the expectations have moved. It has tripled in the last two years from $200 a square foot to $600 a square foot in condominiums ... that is critical because you cannot justify our financial project unless it is economically viable," Stinson said.

A rendered graphic of the exterior for the Beasley Park Lofts on Mary Street in Hamilton. (Stinson Properties)

"Instead of being the sacrificial lamb who builds something at $300 or $400 a square foot because I couldn't get any better, or I sell them at those prices because I can at least show dots on the board, I'm still going to get shrugs from the lenders. ... it's less painful for me."

He added the pandemic has slowed all communication. At one point, while staff worked from home, people camped out in the mills and trashed them, Stinson says.

Hamilton police says it is actively investigating that.

For now, the Beasley Park Lofts have a showroom, but because of COVID-19, Stinson says he is filming an online presentation to explain the project.

In total, he says his initial investment of $3 million has doubled "to carry, stabilize, design, market, finance costs, et cetera."