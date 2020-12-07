The teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Selvey behind their Hamilton, Ont., high school has been sentenced to seven years in custody.

It's the maximum sentence for a youth convicted of second-degree murder, and what defence and Crown attorneys called for.

However, the judge also recognized 24 months of time served, which will see the teen spend two more years in custody, then three years under supervision in the community.

"Hopefully today's sentence can bring some degree of finality and closure for the Selvey family," said Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman.

The accused was also 14 at the time of the stabbing, which happened outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019.

Now 16, the student pleaded guilty in a surprise move in November. He can't be identified under a court-ordered publication ban.

The judge also granted a joint request from the defence and Crown that the teen be enrolled in the intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision program. Crown attorney Brett Moodie described as a "unique and powerful" tool that's only available in very serious offences.

Sentencing began on Feb. 25, but after a day spent listening to emotional victim impact statements from Devan's friends and family members, Justice Goodman said he couldn't immediately provide a sentence.

The sentence was initially scheduled for April 28, adding a two-month wait to the already delayed process.

An agreed statement of facts, read in court when the accused pleaded guilty, said the teen stabbed Devan once in the right, upper back.

The murder weapon was a knife with a 15-centimetre blade, which tore through muscle and bone before slicing into Devan's lung, severing his pulmonary artery and causing rapid blood loss, court heard at the time.

Teens were 'strangers,' court heard

Before the stabbing, the two teens were "strangers" who did not know each other, according to the agreed-upon facts.

On the day of the stabbing, Devan and a friend saw a group of teens hanging out near an arena across the road from the high school, including someone he thought had taken his bike about a month earlier, court was told.

He texted his sister and the parents of a friend who arrived at the school shortly afterwards, and one of the adults confronted the teens, the facts of the case state.

When an argument broke out, the older brother of the accused used bear mace, sending everyone running from the area.

Devan chased after a group of teens, with his mother driving along side him, asking for him to climb inside, court heard.

Shari-Ann and Karissa Selvey, holding baby Maisie, stand behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School where Devan Selvey was killed on Oct. 7, 2019. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

As Devan argued with a female member of the group, the accused approached and heard yelling. The statement of facts says he believed his brother could be in trouble, so he drew the knife from his waistband and stabbed Devan from behind, just as his mother got out of her vehicle.

Following Devan's death, his mother said he had been bullied and the school had not done enough to protect him.

However, court has since heard the two teens had little contact.

Still, the stabbing sparked conversations around bullying in the city and across Canada.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) assembled a report on bullying that showed it was a problem across schools in the public board, and a "culture of fear" was preventing people from reporting incidents or taking action.

No more dances or 'I love you's'

In victim impact statements read out in court, Devan's friends and family mourned the fact they won't be able to see him grow up.

"Not only did you take such an important piece of our family puzzle — you took our sunshine away when skies were grey," said Karissa, his sister.

Shari-Ann, his mother, had her statement read by a Crown attorney, later saying she was too upset to say the words herself.

"Your parents will be able to make lifetime memories, be able to hug you, see you become an adult," it read, referring to the teen who pleaded guilty in Devan's death.

"I will never dance in the kitchen with Devan … never will I have hugs or 'I love you's' from Devan."

Defence lawyer Lindsay Daviau said the teen has "thrived" behind bars, pointing to reports that described him as eager to take part in counselling.

The teen addressed Devan's loved ones directly, saying he can never take back what he did and was ready to accept the consequences.

"I wish we could both go back to our families, but I took that away from Devan," he said, adding he's made "good use" of his time in custody and will continue to do so "if not for me, then for the memory of Devan."