The 14-year-old charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Devan Selvey to death is facing new charges, including assault and uttering threats in connection with two other incidents, Hamilton police say.

Police say they started investigating after a youth came forward in November, saying he had been the victim of a "serious assault."

Investigators determined the incidents happened in June 2017 and January 2019, but police say the victim didn't report them at the time "due to fear."

The victim only came forward after the 14-year-old was taken into custody for an "unrelated incident" — which police confirm was Devan's death. Devan was also 14.

The 14-year-old was arrested, along with his 18-year-old brother on Oct. 7. Police say they believe the younger brother is the person who stabbed Selvey behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Both teens were initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charges against the 18-year-old were later reduced.

The 14-year-old can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and a court-ordered publication ban means the older brother can't be identified.

In describing the two incidents that led to the most recent charges, police say the victim visited an East End Hamilton home in June 2017 with some friends where the accused allegedly assaulted him with a weapon, threatened him and held him against his will.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and later received medical attention, according to police.

In January 2019 the victim and the accused got into an argument and police say the 14-year-old threatened him.

The new charges include assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.