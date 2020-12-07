The teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Selvey behind their Hamilton high school is set to be sentenced today.

The accused was also 14 and has been in custody since Devan was stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019.

Now 16, he pleaded guilty in a surprise move in November. He can't be identified under a court-ordered publication ban.

Shari-Ann Selvey cradled Devan in her arms after her son was stabbed.

"To me it's not going to matter what his sentence is because it's never going to be enough time," she told CBC on Thursday. "He'll get out and he gets to live his life, and we're still going to be missing Devan."

It's not clear how long sentencing will take.

Justice Andrew Goodman of Ontario Superior Court previously said he planned to set aside a full day to hear victim impact statements.

An agreed statement of facts, read in court when the accused pleaded guilty, said the teen stabbed Devan once in the right, upper back.

The murder weapon was a knife with a 15-centimetre blade, which tore through muscle and bone before slicing into Devan's lung, severing his pulmonary artery and causing rapid blood loss, court heard at the time.

Devan was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Teens were 'strangers,' court heard

Before the stabbing, the two teens were "strangers" who did not know each other, according to the agreed-upon facts.

On the day of the stabbing, Devan and a friend saw a group of teens hanging out near an arena across the road from the high school, including someone he thought had taken his bike about a month earlier, court was told.

He texted his sister and the parents of a friend who arrived at the school shortly afterwards and one of the adults confronted the teens, the facts of the case state.

When an argument broke out, the older brother of the accused used bear mace, sending everyone running from the area.

Devan chased after a group of teens, with his mother driving along side him, asking for him to climb inside, court heard.

Shari-Ann Selvey's son Devan was fatally stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

As Devan argued with a female member of the group, the accused approached and heard yelling. The statement of facts says he believed his brother could be in trouble, so he drew the knife from his waistband and stabbed Devan from behind, just as his mother got out of her vehicle.

As part of the agreed statement of facts, the teen also admits his conduct was "unreasonable" and that when he stabbed Devan, he intended to cause serious harm he knew was "likely to cause death."

'For me life doesn't go on,' says mom

Following Devan's death, his mother said he had been bullied and the school had not done enough to protect him.

The stabbing sparked conversations around bullying in the city and across Canada.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) assembled a report on bullying that showed it was a problem across schools in the public board, and a "culture of fear" was preventing people from reporting incidents or taking action.

HWDSB chair Dawn Danko previously said Devan's legacy will "live on" through the recommendations of that report.

The case has dragged on for nearly 2½, during which Devan's mother said her pain hasn't lessened.

"To other people it's just done and over with. Their lives go on," she said Thursday. "But for me, life doesn't go on."

She and her daughter, Karissa, did everything with Devan, she said. Now he's gone.

"It's hard to find the happiness because Devan was so much a part of our lives," Selvey explained.

Shari-Ann and Karissa Selvey, holding baby Maisie, stand behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School where Devan was killed in 2019. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Attending court appearances and wondering what will happen has been a big source of stress on the family, she said, adding she hopes sentencing will be a step forward.

But, Selvey said, she doesn't know if the hole in their lives will ever go away.

"When your kid's murdered at 14, it just doesn't make any sense. How do you heal from that?" she asked while speaking with CBC on Thursday.

Then, almost speaking to herself, she added, "There's gotta be a way to heal from it."