Teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of Hamilton student Devan Selvey

A Hamilton teenager charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Selvey behind a school has pleaded guilty in a surprise move Monday afternoon.

The trial for the teen, who can't be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, was expected to start this week before a jury.

During a court appearance that began at 2 p.m. ET, the accused re-elected to be tried before a judge alone and then pleaded guilty.

Devan was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019.

The accused was also 14 at the time.

An agreed statement of facts read in court Monday said the accused stabbed Devan once in the back.

Family members in court

Devan's father and mother, Shari-Ann Selvey, were in the court to hear the plea, during which time a supporter hugged Shari-Ann.

Family members for the accused were also in court.

The accused's older brother, 18, was previously sentenced to 15 months of probation on a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to the unauthorized possession of a weapon in the summer of 2020.

Devan's death prompted the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) to assemble a report on bullying, which showed it was a problem across schools in the public board, and a "culture of fear" was preventing people from reporting incidents or taking action.