Selvey family visits Devan's favourite trail to hold onto happy memories, a year after his death

On the one-year anniversary of her son Devan's death, Shari-Ann Selvey headed to Hidden Valley Park to fight off the tears, surrounding herself with close friends, family and good memories.

She calls the Burlington park one of her "happy places."

It's where she took her kids to hike, chase frogs and play.

"Today it's just about remembering him positively. Not how it happened," said Selvey. "We're just focusing on the big part [of us] that he was."

Devan was killed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019. He died in his mother's arms.

A teen, 14 years old at time, is charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

But on Wednesday those parts of the past were far away and the focus was on celebrating Devan.

A playlist of his favourite songs could be heard over a speaker as supporters signed a poster board with messages of love and remembrance and pinned on buttons with his face.

Dale Tokarchuk, a friend of the family, said he came out to help keep Devan's memory, and the anti-bullying message that followed his death, alive.

"We don't want people to forget. I don't want people to forget," he explained. "It was very tragic circumstances."

Devan Selvey, 14, was stabbed and killed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Every corner of the park seemed to bring back moments for Selvey.

She pointed to the swings, empty and swaying gently in the wind, and talked about her mom and Devan racing to get there.

"They would actually run to see who could get on the swing first," she said. "They would always be on the swings."

Selvey said her mom and Devan used to race to the swing set at Hidden Valley Park in Burlington. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

She recalled walking the trails when she was pregnant with Devan and bringing him back to explore for himself when he was a child.

Gesturing around her, Selvey talked about walks in the woods and muddy kids and dogs clambering into the car.

"I spent too much time with my children and that's probably the best thing I could have done," she said. "If I didn't spend so much time with them I wouldn't have all these beautiful memories."

Yellow flowers could be seen near the trail head in a purple pot — Devan's favourite colour.

A purple pot with yellow flowers could be seen at the trail head. Selvey said when she hikes on the pathways at the park it's as if Devan is still walking with her. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

At one point Karissa, Devan's older sister, and Danielle, his girlfriend, walked into the trees together to get away from the music and memories. The words "RIP Devan" were written on Karissa's shoes in permanent marker.

Selvey planned to take a hike when everyone left.

She was hoping to find a way to connect with her son somewhere along the familiar pathways.

"When we're here we remember him," she said. "It's like he's still with us walking the trails."

A virtual vigil to remember Devan Selvey is planned for Wednesday night.