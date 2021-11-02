78-year-old woman Denise Gloster still missing after overnight search

The search for Denise Gloster continued overnight with the help of the fire department and drones from Mohawk College.

But the 78-year-old is still missing.

She was last seen on Oct. 31 around 8 p.m. at her home near Mineral Springs and Slote roads, according to police.

Investigators say Gloster suffers from early onset dementia.

Both police and her family members are concerned for her wellbeing.

My mom is still missing as of 6:45 am Tuesday. To help: go to police command at Copetown Community Centre on Governor’s Road (Highway 99). Please retweet. Thank you! <a href="https://t.co/G8aDwgMUD7">https://t.co/G8aDwgMUD7</a> —@kyraonthego

In a video posted shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said the search was ongoing and urged residents to check their properties for any sign of Gloster.

"Throughout the night the search continued, working with community partners such as Hamilton fire and Mohawk College using their drones," she said.

Police previously said Gloster is an avid walker who is known to cover long distances in the Dundas, Ancaster, Flamborough and Hamilton areas.

Hamilton police continue to deploy all resources in locating missing person Denise Gloster.<br><br>Urging all property owners to check their property and out buildings.<br><br>If located call 9-1-1 or anyone with information please call detectives at 905-546-8965. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/R5Fs4riPOF">https://t.co/R5Fs4riPOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/PxLzLoltC6">pic.twitter.com/PxLzLoltC6</a> —@HamiltonPolice

She is described as a thin woman standing about 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds.

Gloster has shoulder-length grey hair and may be black and pink Brooks running shoes.

Anyone with a tip that could help police is asked to call 905-546-8965.

Anyone who finds Gloster is asked to call 911.