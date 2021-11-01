Police and family searching for missing 78-year-old Ancaster woman

Hamilton police are asking residents in a rural area of Ancaster to check their properties for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Denise Gloster was last seen around 8 p.m. at her home near Mineral Springs and Slote roads, according to a media release.

Both police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing.

Kyra Paterson, who has identified herself in social media posts as Gloster's daughter, wrote that her mother is hard of hearing and largely non-verbal.

The release says Gloster also suffers from early onset dementia.

Help please!! My mom is missing again. She got up in the night & walked away (reported missing just after 7am). If you’re able to help search please come to Mineral Springs Road in Ancaster. Police here. Not wearing her Apple watch. Not sure how she is dressed. Pic from Sun. <a href="https://t.co/dajdhLwdWo">pic.twitter.com/dajdhLwdWo</a> —@kyraonthego

She's an avid walker who enjoys covering long distances on foot and is known to walk in Dundas, Ancaster, Flamborough and Hamilton, police say. They're asking people to check their yards and buildings for any sign of her.

Gloster is described as a thin woman standing 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 130 bounds.

She has shoulder-length grey hair and may be wearing black jeans.

Anyone who finds Gloster is asked to call 911.