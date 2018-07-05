David Christopherson, long-time Hamilton Centre MP, says he won't run again

Hamilton's perennial NDP politician, known for his thundering oration and staying power, is retiring.

David Christopherson, who's been in politics more than 30 years, issued a statement Thursday saying he won't run again.

"I have made the decision to not seek a sixth term as Member of Parliament and I plan to step away from public life when my current term expires in October 2019," Christopherson said.

Christopherson has served as a Hamilton Centre MP, MPP and city councillor.

Christopherson speaks to supporter Sheri Selway in 2015 after winning another term as Hamilton Centre MP. Christopherson says he's 'devastated' to see the seats lost by his party. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

He served as an MPP from 1990 to 2003, including stints as solicitor general and minister of correctional services in the Bob Rae government and as house leader under Howard Hampton. In 2003, he unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Hamilton. He's served federally since 2004.

Christopherson has been reelected even when his party was unpopular, including after the Rae government's term.

He said in 2015 that he was prepared to be swept away by Justin Trudeau's red wave.

"I've been in a number of those tsunamis, coming in and going out," he said then. "They are powerful forces of political nature."

Christopherson spoke at the 2015 launch of a bicycle pump track in Gage Park. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Christopherson said Thursday that he "truly love(s) our city and the people who call it home."

"I have loved my time as your Member of Parliament and I can't thank you enough for your support. My staff and I will continue to work hard during the remainder of my term in office and I look forward to seeing many of you in the community over the next 15 months."

Matthew Green, NDP supporter and Ward 3 councillor, has fielded questions over whether he'll seek the nomination. He wouldn't talk about that Thursday.

"Today is really about David Christopherson and the 33 years of leadership and public service to Hamilton," he said.

Christopherson, he said, is "the quintessential people's champ, an underdog who came up through labour."

Christopherson joined Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath onstage after the election results June 8. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Christopherson is also known as being a powerful public speaker.

"There are very few people who can command a stage like David Christopherson," Green said.

"In another life, I think he would have been a southern Baptist preacher."

Timeline

1984: Christopherson makes his first run for public office in the federal election.

1985: Worked as a constituency assistant to NDP MP Ian Deans (Hamilton Mountain).

1985: Elected a Hamilton city alderman and regional councillor for Ward 4.

1988: Reelected to Ward 4.

1990: Elected MPP for Hamilton Centre. He would go on to serve as solicitor general and minister of correctional services.

1995: Reelected MPP for Hamilton Centre.

1999: Elected MPP in the newly created riding of Hamilton West.

2003: Finished his third term in the Ontario Legislature and in the fall of 2003 lost his bid to become Hamilton mayor.

2004: Elected MP in the new federal riding of Hamilton Centre.

2006: Reelected MP for Hamilton Centre.

2008: Reelected MP for Hamilton Centre.

2011: Reelected MP for Hamilton Centre and appointed a Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition.

2015: Reelected to a fifth term as Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre.