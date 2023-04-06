CFL Hall of Famer Darren Flutie to join Hamilton Ticats Wall of Honour
Flutie, who won a Grey Cup with the Ticats in 1999
CFL Hall of Fame receiver Darren Flutie will be added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field on Aug. 17, the team announced Thursday.
The now 56-year-old from Manchester, Md., played 86 games with Hamilton, earning two CFL East all-star nods (1998, 1999) and a CFL all-star selection (1999).
In the 1999 Grey Cup, Flutie hauled in six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Flutie, who also played for the B.C. and Edmonton, ranks fourth in all-time receiving yards (14,359) and caught more than 1,000 yards in a season nine times.
The Boston College product was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2007.
"Darren Flutie's work ethic, determination and exceptional pass-catching ability embodied exactly what it means to be an all-time Hamilton Tiger-Cat," said Bob Young, caretaker of the Tiger-Cats, in a press release. "He is one of the best receivers to ever put on a black and gold jersey and it's only fitting that he'll take his place on the Wall of Honour, alongside 25 other legendary Tiger-Cats."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?