Police seek 'dangerous' fifth suspect after armed robbery in Niagara Falls hotel

Police have arrested four people and are looking for a fifth after an armed robbery at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Niagara Regional Police are looking for 42-year-old Cameron Brenton Chiang after investigating a hotel robbery Sunday evening in the area of Beaverdams Road and Kalar Road.

At the scene, police discovered three masked men had tried to break into a hotel room with a gun.

When hotel guests heard the commotion, the suspects fled the scene, police say.

No one was injured.

While escaping, the men jumped into a nearby backyard where a man was playing with his children and they cut the man with a knife.

The suspects then fled into a waiting car.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Officers found the suspects' car in the area of Walnut Street and Ellen Avenue. They arrested those inside and seized weapons.

An investigation led police to another hotel in the area where the car was found. Members of Niagara Police's Emergency Task Unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

The people in the hotel room surrendered themselves and the room is being held as officers await a search warrant request.

At this time, police have arrested and charged two women from Niagara Falls, a 19-year-old and a 32-year-old, and two men, a 32-year-old and a 34-year-old.

They all face robbery-related charges, specifically robbery with a firearm.

Police are still looking for Chiang, who faces eight charges. Chiang is considered to be "armed and dangerous," police say. If seen, do not approach and contact police.

All of the suspects arrested were held in custody and attended a video bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing by detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension 9388.