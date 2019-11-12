Dale King found not guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi
King admits to pulling the trigger on the night of Dec. 2, 2017
A jury has found Dale King not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of so-called "Good Samaritan" Yosif Al-Hasnawi.
King was charged with second-degree murder, but said he shot Al-Hasnawi in self defence. The jury had the option of finding King guilty or not guilty of second-degree murder, or guilty of manslaughter. King broke down in tears when the verdict was read.
Al-Hasnawi's mother, who sat through every day of the proceedings, left the courthouse quickly without talking to reporters.
The court heard when Al-Hasnawi shouted at King and Matheson, the pair crossed the street to where Al-Hasnawi stood with his 13-year-old brother and two 16-year-old friends.
King flashed his .22 calibre Derringer, the court heard. Al-Hasnawi chased the pair and King says he shot him once while he was running.
Al-Hasnawi died in hospital about an hour later. Two paramedics who responded to the scene face trial early next year on charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life.