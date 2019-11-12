Skip to Main Content
Dale King found not guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi
Hamilton·Breaking

Dale King found not guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi

A jury has found Dale King not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of so-called "Good Samaritan" Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

King admits to pulling the trigger on the night of Dec. 2, 2017

Samantha Craggs · CBC ·
Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was shot and killed in Hamilton on Dec. 2, 2017. (Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre)

A jury has found Dale King not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of so-called "Good Samaritan" Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

King, 21, shot the 19-year-old Brock University student once in the abdomen on Dec. 2, 2017. Al-Hasnawi was standing outside a Main Street East mosque and shouted at King and his friend James Matheson for bothering an older man.  

King was charged with second-degree murder, but said he shot Al-Hasnawi in self defence. The jury had the option of finding King guilty or not guilty of second-degree murder, or guilty of manslaughter. King broke down in tears when the verdict was read.

Al-Hasnawi's mother, who sat through every day of the proceedings, left the courthouse quickly without talking to reporters.

The court heard when Al-Hasnawi shouted at King and Matheson, the pair crossed the street to where Al-Hasnawi stood with his 13-year-old brother and two 16-year-old friends. 

King flashed his .22 calibre Derringer, the court heard. Al-Hasnawi chased the pair and King says he shot him once while he was running.

Al-Hasnawi died in hospital about an hour later. Two paramedics who responded to the scene face trial early next year on charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Matheson pleaded guilty last year to obstruction of justice. 
Jonathan Shime and Owen Goddard represented King in the three-week superior court trial at Hamilton's John Sopinka Courthouse. The Crown lawyers were Brian Adsett and Gordon Akilie. 
Dale Burningsky King was found not guilty of second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. (Hamilton Police Service)

About the Author

Samantha Craggs

Reporter

Samantha Craggs is a CBC News reporter based in Hamilton, Ont. She has a particular interest in politics and social justice stories, and tweets live from Hamilton city hall. Follow her on Twitter at @SamCraggsCBC, or email her at samantha.craggs@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories