Dad of 3-year-old Burlington boy found dead in hot car goes back to court July 25

The case of a Burlington father charged in the death of his three-year-old son who was found unresponsive in a hot car has been set over until July 25th.

A lawyer represented 37-year-old Shaun Pennell during a brief court appearance in Milton this morning.

Pennell was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life after police said his toddler was found in a hot car in a parking lot on May 23rd and attempts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.

The parking lot was outside a television station in Burlington. A man called police saying a child was found inside a car and had no vital signs. Emergency crews rushed to the Crossroads Centre, a faith-based television station on North Service Road.

The child's cause of death was later determined to be hyperthermia brought on by prolonged exposure to high heat. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that by the time they arrived, the boy was outside the vehicle.

Shawn Saulnier, who owns the building that houses the centre, previously confirmed he knows the boy's "wonderful family" personally.

"They're excellent parents and just a beautiful couple. Literally, the nicest couple next door you can imagine." ​