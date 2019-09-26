After being hit by a transport truck on Highway 405, provincial police say, a cyclist is dead.

OPP officers were called to the highway near Stanley Avenue in Niagara Falls around 3:10 a.m. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

"We got a call from a transport truck driver who reported striking something on the 405 and later discovered that it was actually, in fact, a bicycle."

Schmidt says the body of a 30-year-old Toronto man was found nearby.

The highway is shut down from Stanley Avenue to the QEW and is expected to stay that way for much of the morning as collision investigators are on scene.

A cyclist is dead on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy405?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy405</a>\Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls after being struck by a transport truck <a href="https://t.co/SiVm8RpYG6">https://t.co/SiVm8RpYG6</a> —@OPP_HSD

Police are trying to determine where the cyclist was and what he was doing in the leadup to the collision. They're asking anyone who saw someone riding a bike along the highway or who has dash cam footage of a cyclist from this morning to contact them.

"Unfortunately, a very tragic morning here," Schmidt said, calling the fatal collision a "sad situation."