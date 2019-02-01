Man in critical condition after crash near elementary school

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday morning after a single vehicle crash near Memorial City Elementary School.

Hamilton police say it happened around 7:22 a.m. on Ottawa Street North near Main. A car was going northbound on Ottawa Street when it crossed over into the southbound lanes, police say.

It then jumped the curb and came to rest just before a tree by the school.

The car sustained minor damage, Const. Lorraine Edwards said, but the man who was driving it was found in critical condition and taken to hospital.

She could not yet say what had caused the crash.

"Luckily it happened when it did and there were no kids there," she said.

Ottawa Street North is closed between Dunsmure Road and Main Street East while police investigate the crash.

Edwards said she expects closure to be in place for most of the morning.