People 60 and up can now get COVID-19 vaccinations in Hamilton

Hamiltonians who are 60 and older can now sign up to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

A media release from the city states that anyone born in or before 1961 can set up an appointment for their shot through the province's online booking portal.

The city says it's continuing to vaccinate people who fall under phase one of the province's vaccine rollout.

As of Tuesday morning, 111,578 people — roughly 17 per cent of eligible residents — have received their shot, according to the release.

Besides the 60-plus age requirement, people seeking their vaccine must have an email address and a green health card with a photo.

A modern web browser is also needed as the booking site does not work with Internet Explorer 11 or earlier versions, according to the city.

The city says booking online is the quickest option, but appointments can also be made by phone if someone does not have access to a computer, has a red and white health card, is Indigenous or wants to set up a shot through a mobile pop-up clinic, which is an option being considered based on supply.

To book your vaccine appointment, call the Public Health Services COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 905-974-9848, and hit option 7.

People who try to book an appointment but find there are none available are asked to try again later.

"Once more vaccine supply is distributed locally, more appointment spots will get added," the city said on its website.