2 men face criminal charges after COVID-19 protest in St. Catharines

Niagara police say two men are facing charges for endangering the lives or safety of the public after a COVID-19 protest on Saturday.

The service said officers were at the protest to keep the peace, but have been investigating since then to "determine appropriate charges."

Two Niagara Falls men, 30 and 37, were both charged. Police say they were both released with a future court date on June 28.

The service also said it was investigating people organizing and hosting these protests, which led to summons against a 43-year-old woman from Aylmer.

Police say she was given two Part 3 summons for breaking pandemic rules, but further charges are pending, including some from bylaw officers.