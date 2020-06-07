COVID-19 is infecting young people in Hamilton, but it isn't stopping them from meeting

For the first time in a while, Max Szreder felt things were back to normal as he walked through Bayfront Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon with friends.

"It seems pretty normal, honestly .... I don't feel like there's too much pandemic," the 19-year-old said.

He and his friend Jacob McLean travelled to Hamilton from Mississauga to see their 20-year-old friend, Larissa Beaudet.

They were among many young groups and couples meeting in Hamilton, where public health officials say 43 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 10 days have been people in their 20s.

The virus has been especially deadly among the elderly and in long-term care homes. But the pandemic now seems to be reaching the younger population as they let their collective guard down.

Max Szreder, Larissa Beaudet and Jacob McLean met to spend time at Bayfront Park. They weren't surprised to hear people their age, those in their 20s , are getting COVID-19. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

That news didn't surprise McLean.

"I'd expect that demographic to be the most apathetic to this," he said, with a mask on while standing away from his friends.

But it didn't immediately occur to the group that they were also not following physical distancing protocol — none of them lived together and none were standing six feet away from each other.

"I kind of thought eventually it would slowly get to everyone anyway, so like, I guess it is what it is," Beaudet said.

Many young people interviewed by CBC News on Sunday didn't realize they might be contributing to an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Most said they felt safer than others because they were gathering with people "they knew" — even if those people didn't live in the same household. They also pointed to looser restrictions.

And some just weren't scared.

"We're young and we still feel like, kind of invincible," said Tricia Raynsford.

The 22-year-old walked the park with her 21-year-old housemate, Dani Buffi, and their 21-year-old friend, Ruxy Dobrescu.

Ruxy Dobrescu, Dani Buffi and Tricia Raynsford said they felt they are in the primes of their lives in the middle of the summer — they didn't want to spend it inside, away from each other. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

While some felt guilty after realizing they weren't abiding by public health guidelines, most shrugged off concerns.

"At this point, I've seen them so much, it's not new to me. I've seen the same people," Dobrescu said.

Buffi said now is a good time for young people to be outside.

"We want to be out there, have fun, she said. "We were even talking earlier about how this is like, our prime, as selfish as it is."

Some families gathered in groups of more than five, for picnics and other occasions.

Angela Charisanthopoulos brought her children to the park — most of whom were in their 20s — and her daughter's boyfriend, also in his 20s.

Charisanthopoulos said while her daughter's boyfriend doesn't live in the same house as them, he works with their father, so they are all in constant contact anyway. Despite being aware of the virus, she said it has been hard to get her older children to wear masks and other personal protective equipment.

"They all refuse. I try hard, but they all say, 'No, it's too restrictive.'"

One family in Bayfront Park had a gathering of more than five with people from different households to host a gender reveal party. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Al and Sandy Palin feel most people in their 20s don't realize just how severe COVID-19 could be. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Al Palin, 74, and his wife Sandy, 63, said they hope young people won't have to learn about the virus the hard way.

"If you have never been deathly sick, you don't know how bad it really is ... I worry for their families," said Al.

But not all young people were breaking the rules.

Waddash Gadain said young people aren't taking COVID-19 seriously. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Waddash Gadain, who goes by Zulu, was walking alone in the park. The 27-year-old said the virus has hit close to home for him after both his aunt and uncle, who live in Alberta, got COVID-19 from the JBS meat plant.

He worries friends who attended Black Lives Matters protests across the country may also be more vulnerable to becoming infected.

"I'm just waiting for the next two weeks to see how things will turn out," he said.

Hamilton health officials have warned that gatherings such as protests may lead to infection.

Now, public health is set to start an official campaign targeted toward people in their 20s. So far, it's being met with skepticism.

"If [convincing people] hasn't worked now I don't think it's going to work after a campaign," Szreder said.