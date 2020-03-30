Don't ditch your vaccine appointment because you're getting Moderna: public health

The city's medical officer of health says locals are walking away from vaccine appointments without getting their first dose because they're hesitant about receiving the Moderna vaccine.

"People show up and when they find out it is Moderna that's available for them, they're choosing to go and rebook their appointment rather than receive that Moderna shot," Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said during a general issues committee meeting on Wednesday.

"There is no issue whatsoever when it comes to the Moderna vaccine versus the Pfizer. They are very, very similar vaccines and very, very effective … that is one of the challenges we're facing."

Dr. Zain Chagla, the co-medical director of infection control and an infectious diseases physician at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, said in an interview Wednesday morning he thinks people trust the Pfizer brand and don't know as much about Moderna, even though they are almost identical vaccines.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease physician for St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton said Moderna and Pfizer are very similar. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

"People think every other vaccine is not as good as Pfizer ... people don't realize this is Coke and Pepsi, right? They're the same relative vaccine, they code pretty much the same region of the spike protein, they use the same technology, there's one more additive in Moderna that's not in Pfizer, so some people may have allergies to it, but that's a very small percentage of the population," he said.

Chagla also said some people may be concerned Canada's supply of Moderna vaccines may leave them in limbo for a second shot, but he said the country has had a good supply.

Richardson said people should take the first vaccine they're offered.

This comes after the province halted use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a first dose because of supply issues and safety concerns around rare but serious blood clots.

On the question of whether the city is throwing out any vaccinations, Richardson said "absolutely not."

City poised to open up courts and stairs

While the province confirmed it won't return to the colour-coded framework for COVID-19 rules when the stay-at-home is lifted, Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations centre, said the city has no information on what people should expect.

Johnson said the city isn't planning to approve any large-scale in-person events for the summer, but is anticipating opening basketball courts, tennis courts, and the escarpment stairs when that stay-at-home is lifted.

"All we have to do is remove locks from our courts and they can be open," he said, noting some might be briefly closed down for maintenance that can only be done in good weather.

"When that announcement comes, we'll be ready and able to do that."

Johnson also cautioned that people follow the rules headed into the long weekend.

"The real fear is this weekend becomes another event where things go up again," he said.

Kids 12 and up to get vaccines soon

Richardson said public health is wrapping up its planning with local school boards about how vaccinations for those 12 and up will unfold.

She said she believes the province will allow them to get shots of the Pfizer vaccine on the week of May 31. She said they'll be able to book appointments through the province, but said there will also be special clinics on the weeks of June 14 and June 21.

"We do know there are kids who have special needs and we want to create an atmosphere and a place where people can be vaccinated that have those kinds of needs," she said.

"While it will open up earlier than that, those particular weeks are ones where we're going to be focusing to do things that are particularly family-friendly."

More than 50% of eligible adults vaccinated

Richardson also said more than 50 per cent of eligible people in Hamilton have received a vaccine.

She called it a "tremendous milestone for us in terms of moving forward."

The city website said 252,370 doses have been administered as of Monday evening.

Richardson said thousands of appointments opening up in the coming days as the city gets more vaccines. Earlier this week, when anyone 18 and older became eligible to get immunized, local appointments were filled quickly.

She said mobile clinics for equity-seeking communities will continue.