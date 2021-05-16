253 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Hamilton over the weekend

Hamilton public health reported 253 new COVID-19 cases and one more death over the weekend.

There are 967 active cases of COVID-19 in the city and the positivity rate is now at 6.9 per cent, which is lower than it was in past weeks.

The city's weekly average of cases is 112 and the reproductive rate is 0.82, which means the virus' spread isn't growing.

Variants of concern detected locally include the B117 variant originally seen in the U.K., the B1351 variant originally seen in South Africa and the P1 variant originally seen in Brazil. The variants are said to spread easier and be more dangerous.

Hamilton hospitals are caring for 125 infected patients and have 59 COVID-positive patients in the intensive care unit.

There have been 19,327 cases since March and 374 deaths. Ninety-one per cent of all cases are marked as resolved.

Public health isn't reporting any new outbreaks and of the 40 ongoing outbreaks, none grew.

45% of eligible people vaccinated

A total of 232,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Hamilton as of the end of day May 13, public health says.

That's 45.1 per cent of the eligible population.

Brant

The county of Brant has 137 active cases according to data online. There were 17 new cases over the last 24 hours.

There have been 3,045 cases since March 2020 and 20 deaths. There are five people hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 2,888 cases have been marked as resolved and there have been 68,448 doses of the vaccine administered.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Haldimand and Norfolk Counties are reporting a total of 135 active cases of COVID-19, with 25 new cases over the weekend.

There have been 2,545 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those 2,364 are marked as resolved.

The local public health unit has linked the virus to 41 deaths.

There have been 48,102 doses of the vaccine administered.

Halton

Halton public health recorded 71 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 16,804 so far.

Data shows there are 607 active cases.

Thirteen of the new cases reported were in Burlington, which has seen 4,194 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 145 active cases in the city.

A total of 220 people across the region have died after being infected with the virus, 54 of them in Burlington.

Halton has seen a total of 5,044 variant cases.

There have been 247,343 doses of the vaccine administered in the region.

Niagara

Niagara is reporting 1,406 active cases. It has seen 15,202 cases during the pandemic.

Public health linked 400 deaths to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 13,396 cases are now marked as resolved.

Public health has administered 223,699 vaccine doses and Niagara Health has administered 109,212.

Six Nations

Six Nations of the Grand River is reporting three active cases as of Friday.

There have been 525 total cases, and 511 are resolved.

Eleven deaths have been linked to the virus.