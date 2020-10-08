Mohawk College Fennel Campus to be new COVID-19 testing centre on Hamilton Mountain

The Hamilton Mountain is getting a new testing centre at Mohawk College to replace the drive-thru testing centre at the Dave Andreychuk Arena.

Mohawk College says the appointment-only testing centre will be in the N wing of the campus near Fennel Avenue West and West 5th Street.

According to the school, the wing is self-contained and physically separated from the main campus building. St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton will run the site and all its testing, which can accommodate up to 500 people daily.

"No one from the testing centre will be permitted access to Mohawk's main campus buildings," reads a notice on Mohawk's website.

St. Joe's will install temporary signage to direct the public to the N Wing location.

Parking for the Testing Centre will be restricted to the P4 lot (directly across from the N Wing opposite the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre). The lot will be off limits to students and employees for as long as the testing centre remains open.

This comes as Hamilton is seeing a rise in COVID-19 tests as more positive cases appear in the city.

The Andreychuk Arena testing centre closes on Sunday and the college testing centre will open on Oct. 23. During that time at the St. Joseph's Mountain COVID-19 Testing Centre at St. Joe's West 5th Campus will accommodate people who need tests.

Results from tests done at the Andreychuk Arena will still be available at that location after its closure, weekdays between noon and 3 p.m. until Oct. 23.

The St. Joe's Mountain site will extend its hours beginning Tuesday from 4:30 to 10 p.m., which will "more than double its current appointment capacity to 400 each evening" according to the hospital.

Results from tests done at the Andreychuk Arena will still be available at that location after its closure, weekdays between noon and 3 p.m. until Oct. 23.

"St. Joseph's Testing Centre at West 5th will cease operations once the Testing Centre at Mohawk College is launched," reads a St. Joe's media release.

"Its 10 days of extended hours will allow time for the site at Mohawk College to be fully equipped and operational."