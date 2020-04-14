Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for April 14 in Hamilton, Niagara and area

Hamilton has confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing its total number of cases to 261.

As of 9 a.m., the city had 256 confirmed and five probable cases, says the website for Hamilton Public Health Services. Of that number, nine people have died and 119 have recovered from the virus.

Thirty-nine are people in long-term care homes, and 37 of the 261 have required hospitalization.

The city has tested 2,094 people since March 16, although Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton's medical officer of health, said last week that it plans to ramp up testing rates in the coming days. This is in line with Premier Doug Ford's vow to focus more on testing.

Here are the numbers in other areas:

Brant

The Brant County Health Unit, which includes Brantford, reports 67 confirmed cases Tuesday. One person has died and 32 have recovered. Seven people are currently in hospital.

The health unit reported 64 cases on Monday.

Brant County says the pandemic will likely cause a budget deficit of at least $1.2 million.

Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting 144 confirmed cases, the same number as Monday, and 20 deaths. All but one of the deaths have been at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville.

Halton

Halton has 335 confirmed and 37 probable cases, up from 316 confirmed and 40 probable on Monday afternoon. That includes 58 confirmed and 10 probable cases in Burlington, up from 57 confirmed and 11 probable in Burlington on Monday. There are still outbreaks at Park Avenue Manor long-term care home and Joseph Brant Hospital, both in Burlington.

Halton Region says 46 people have been hospitalized to date, and 114 cases have recovered. Eleven people have died.

Niagara

Niagara has 263 cases, up from 250 on Monday. Ten people have died and 93 have recovered.