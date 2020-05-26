Hamilton's plan for 'post-peak' life includes masks and rapid testing amid a new normal

Hamilton's public health officials will be encouraging people to wear homemade double-layered cloth masks for a while.

This is according to the "Public Health Services post-peak framework," a document coming to city council Wednesday morning.

The report from Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical officer of health, says the city's plan moving forward is to urge people to get tested within 24 hours of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, to beef up the city's ability to track contacts and cases, and to support people in isolation and quarantine.

Public health officials will also "endorse universal mask wearing in the community with homemade cloth masks with at least two layers," and keep emphasizing the importance of physical distancing and washing hands.

"Although the worst of the first wave has passed and businesses are starting to reopen, the pandemic is far from over," the report says. "Until a vaccine is available, we must learn to live with COVID-19 and adapt to a 'new normal'."

Paul Johnson talks to workers at the COVID-19 emergency operators centre. (City of Hamilton)

Overall, Hamilton has 649 cases (641 confirmed, eight probable) of COVID-19 Tuesday, up two from Monday. Thirty-four people have died, which is two more since Monday, and 426 have recovered.

There have been 131 people ever hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 63 are in hospital right now. Hamilton Health Sciences has 32 in hospital, and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton has 31.

There are seven institutional outbreaks, including eight cases at the 8W COVID unit of Hamilton General Hospital, as well as Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Residence, Alexander Place, the Desmond and Peggy Little Retirement Residences, Macassa Lodge, and Blackadar Continuing Care Centre.

There is also an outbreak at the Rosslyn, where all of the home's 64 residents and 22 staff have COVID-19. Eight of the 64 residents have died.

On Six Nations of the Grand River, 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died.

Brant

Brant/Brantford has seen 108 cases of COVID-19, and 93 people have recovered. Four are in hospital and four have died, which is one more death since Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Six more people have tested positive in Haldimand and Norfolk counties since Monday. There are now 216 cases, of which 93 people have recovered and 31 people have died.

There are also outbreaks at Norview Lodge, Cedarwood Village, the Norfolk General Hospital Nursing Home, Cedar Crossing Retirement Home, and Parkview Meadows Christian Retirement Village.

Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville has 10 patients with COVID-19 and three who have transferred to other hospitals — usually hospitals in Hamilton.

Halton

There are five more COVID-19 cases in Halton (four confirmed, one probable) for a total of 699. Of those, 531 people have recovered and 25 have died.

In Burlington, there are 136 cases (119 confirmed, 17 probable). Seven people have died and 101 have recovered. Those numbers are unchanged since Monday. There are two residents at Creek Way Village who have COVID-19, and one at the Brant Centre.

Niagara

Sixty-five people in Niagara have COVID-19 now. Overall, there have been 634 cases, an increase of one from Monday, and of those, 511 people have recovered and 58 have died.

There are outbreaks at Albright Manor in Lincoln, Kilean Lodge in Grimsby, Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie, Niagara Health's Greater Niagara hospital in Niagara Falls, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, Royal Rose Place in Welland and Tufford Nursing Home and West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines.