COVID-19 means a physically distant Mother's Day in Hamilton, says city's top doc

It's Mother's Day this weekend, and Hamilton's medical officer of health says those physically distant from their moms need to stay that way for a while longer.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says this will be "another one of those weekends" where it's hard to be away from family. But despite Hamilton's COVID-19 numbers only doubling every 50 days now, people should still stay distant from family members who don't live with them.

"Video chats, using social media to the extent that you can celebrate, those are really where we're at with this Mother's Day," Richardson said during a media briefing Monday. She knows there will be "window visits" at long-term care homes.

Premier Doug Ford echoed that Monday morning, saying the province is "getting closer" to a time when people can see family and friends. "None of us know the exact date, but let's continue working hard."

"The sooner we can have some loved ones over and give them a hug, then we're going to get that moving as quickly as possible."

Overall, Hamilton has 458 cases of COVID-19, of which 451 are confirmed and seven are probable. Twenty-one people have died, including an 82-year-old man this weekend, and 287 have recovered.

There are 10 institutional outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

City bylaw enforcement officers ticketed at least 20 people last weekend for violating pandemic-era rules. The city has a temporary bylaw mandating people to stay two metres from each other. Only two people have been fined so far for that, says Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations centre.

Several people were fined this weekend for using prohibited amenities and for violating a provincial order banning groups of five or more.

In total, 132 people have been fined.

Here's what's happening elsewhere:

Brant

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brant and Brantford. The Brant County Health Unit reports 99 cases, of which 71 have recovered. Five people are in hospital and three have died. Those numbers are the same as Sunday's numbers.

There are outbreaks at Brierwood Gardens in Brantford, Telfer Place in Paris, and St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford.

Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fifty people have recovered and 30 have died. Those numbers have been stagnant for two days.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the 30 COVID-19 deaths represent more fatalities in the region than every other cause of death combined over the same time period.

"On a per capita basis, we're the most densely affected area," he said Monday.

Twenty-seven of the deaths are at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, where 71 of 101 residents tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak "seems to be turning a corner," Nesathurai said.

There are also outbreaks at Parkview Meadows in Townsend and Caressant Care in Courtland.

Haldimand and Norfolk have reopened their trails and parks for residents, provided people stay two metres apart in groups of fewer than five.

Cottage owners are banned from visiting their seasonal residences. Both mayors have expressed uncertainty around that, but Nesathurai says it's necessary to prevent people from bringing the virus with them from other areas.

Halton

A new release from groups supporting Burlington businesses estimate that nearly 2,000 businesses and 29,000 jobs will be impacted by COVID-19, prompting them to launch the Burlington Economic Recovery Network.

The organizations include the chamber of commerce, Tourism Burlington, the city's economic development department and business associations for downtown and Aldershot. Together, they're called Team Burlington.

The network will focus on "meaningful advocacy, as well as business support and programming," Team Burlington said in a statement. That includes trying to eliminate red tape and get stimulus money from all levels of government.

Overall, there are 541 COVID-19 cases in Halton, of which 478 are confirmed and 63 are probable. That's three more than the day before. Twenty-two people have died and 395 have recovered.

Burlington has 108 cases, of which 93 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Seven people have died and 76 have recovered.

The Village of Tansley Woods long-term care home has a declared outbreak in every area except Emma Home. The outbreaks at Burlington's Park Avenue Manor, Martha's Landing and Joseph Brant Hospital are over.

Niagara

Niagara has 523 confirmed cases, of which 332 have recovered and 52 have died. There are 139 active cases right now.

There are five new cases today, and there were 10 new cases on Sunday. Cases are doubling every 38 days. Health-care workers are 22 per cent of the cases.

There are outbreaks at Niagara Health's Greater Niagara General and St. Catharines sites, Bethesda Community Services Inc. in Lincoln, Henley House in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons Welland, The Woodlands of Sunset, and Royal Rose Place in Welland.