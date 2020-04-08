Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for April 8 in Hamilton, Niagara and area

Hamilton has 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 15 from the day before, and a sixth person has died.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city's medical officer of health, said Wednesday that Hamilton Public Health is still learning more about the sixth death. Four others were residents of long-term care homes, and another was a man in his 80s who lived in the community.

As for confirmed cases, the number of new cases per day has grown by about 15 all week. There were 183 cases as of Tuesday, which was up 13 from 170 on Monday. On Sunday, there were 155 cases.

Richardson said Hamilton's numbers appear to be doubling every five to 10 days.

The number of people with COVID-19, she has said, is likely far greater than the number of confirmed cases — possibly even 10 times higher.

The city has tested 1,625 people at its two assessment centres since March 16.

Richardson said there are still outbreaks at three long-term care homes: Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek (11 residents and three staff, as well as three deaths), Cardinal Retirement Home (16 residents and five staff, and one death), and Wentworth Lodge (one staff member).

The city has set up a shelter at a recreation centre so homeless COVID-19 patients will have a place to stay. There is still just one person in that shelter, said Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations centre, at the city's weekly town hall Wednesday to deal with the pandemic.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said city council approved a bylaw Wednesday allowing bylaw officers to fine people who aren't staying two metres apart, a now-mandatory effort to curb the spread of the virus.

"It is a bit of a draconian measure," he said, "but it is an important one."

Brant

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting 48 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 47 cases Tuesday. One person has died. The area still has outbreaks at Telfer Retirement Home in Paris and St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford, although both have one case each and no deaths. The health unit has tested 1,008 people.

Haldimand-Norfolk

As of 10 a.m. today, Haldimand Norfolk has 110 confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 60 are associated with Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. The health unit website lists six deaths, although Anson Place has confirmed that there are eight.

Eleven people in the area have recovered and 402 have been tested.

The area also says local farms are each submitting individual plans to isolate the hundreds of seasonal workers arriving this month from other countries. These workers, farmers say, are key to Ontario's food supply. The medical officer of health says bunkhouses can only house a maximum of three seasonal workers during the two-week quarantine period, even though bunkhouses would typically house many more.

The health unit says it's approved more than 100 plans, which equates to 1,200 seasonal workers.

Halton

Halton has 228 cases, a jump from 169 on Tuesday. Some of these increases were in Burlington, which saw a jump from 39 cases Tuesday to 49 Wednesday. Burlington also has an outbreak at Park Avenue Manor retirement home. On Monday, the city launched its own COVID-19 task force.

Niagara

Niagara's public health unit, after much criticism, has started listing on its website the number of people who have died from COVID-19. The area has seen 10 deaths, and 180 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-five people have recovered.

The website also says 10.6 per cent of new cases are healthcare workers, and 26.1 per cent are in long-term care homes. Several long-term care homes have outbreaks.