Coun. Brad Clark resigns from 3 committees over 'unfounded rumours' on private phone call

Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark has resigned from three council committees with immediate effect.

"Effective immediately, I am resigning as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, vice-chair of the Emergency and Community Services Committee and chair of the Development Charge Stakeholders Sub-Committee," Clark said in a statement, which was emailed to the media Sunday afternoon.

According to Clark, a recent private conversation he had with one of his constituents was recorded without his knowledge and shared on social media.

"The unfounded rumours and inferences that I made on this private call were just that, unfounded," Clark wrote in the statement.

"My frustration with the situation in question and my response was completely out of character and I should not have been discussing such baseless rumours with anyone."

Clark offered his "most sincere and unequivocal apologies" to the dedicated, hardworking and honest city staff "who have my utmost respect."

Clark also formally apologized to the mayor, city council and his constituents for "this unacceptable response."

He said he has filed a request with the integrity commissioner to investigate the matter as soon as possible.