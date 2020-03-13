Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Catharines is woman in her 50s

A St. Catharines woman in her 50s has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are few details available about the situation, but an update from the province noted the woman's infection was related to travel in Egypt and that she is self-isolating.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Catharines.

The first case was confirmed Thursday after an 84-year-old St. Catharines man tested positive.

He is also believed to be the first case in Ontario with a direct link to a long-term care home.

Positive COVID-19 case has led to drop in nursing home staff

The man stayed at Ina Grafton Gage Village in St. Catharines. Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara region's acting medical officer of health, said.

Patrick O'Neill, Ina Grafton Gage Village CEO, told CBC News it has upwards of 400 people in different buildings on a 15-acre site, but the positive case caused the facility to lose 12 personal support workers, forced managers to cancel vacations and had non-union staff fill in for those in self-isolation.

"We could use more because we're good right now, today, tomorrow, early into next week, but we don't know how long we can sustain this," he said.

"I don't want to scare people out there, but if you're in business or if you have a nursing home or senior's complex, you could be in a huge mess ... I've lost 20 per cent of my employees."

While the man lived in a building for independent living and didn't need much assistance, NRPH began contact tracing with a separate team because of all the people the man potentially came in contact with.

"The health and wellbeing of Niagara residents is our top priority," Hirji said.

"There continues to be no evidence of local circulation of the virus in Niagara ... therefore the risk to Niagara residents remains low."

Multiple fatalities and infections have been linked to a single nursing home in Washington State.

O'Neill also said NRPH made Ines Gafton Gage adhere to a detailed screening test for letting people in and out of the building, which includes keeping close track of visitors and making them undergo a questionnaire before seeing patients.

"If they say yes to any one of them, they are not allowed in."

